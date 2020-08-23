Taliban set powerful negotiating team for intra-Afghan talks

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The top Taliban negotiator says the group’s chief has finalized a negotiating team that will have sweeping decision-making powers in upcoming intra-Afghan negotiations. The Taliban official spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday. He says the 20-member negotiating team will have the authority to set agendas, decide strategy and even sign agreements with the political leadership of the Afghan government in Kabul. The talks are intended to set a road map for post-war Afghanistan. The first round seemed imminent earlier this month, but has been plagued by delays.