WHAT TO WATCH: After Biden’s moment, it’s Trump’s prime-time

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joe Biden and his Democratic Party used their convention last week to argue that the underpinnings of American Democracy hang in the balance this November. This week, it’s President Donald Trump’s turn. Republicans will renominate the president and highlight four years of the Trump administration and promises he delivered on. While Democrats held an entirely virtual convention, pulled off without any major technical mishaps, the Republicans are holding a pared-down version of an in-person gathering on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina. The rest of the convention runs through Thursday and includes speeches from Washington and Fort McHenry in Baltimore.