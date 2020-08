MADISON (WKOW) - The National Weather Service expects noticeable smoke from the wildfires out west to move into the region Sunday night into Monday.

Heavy smoke will likely be above the surface, with lighter concentrations near ground level.

Hazy skies, colorful sunsets and smoke smells as possible.

Air quality may also be a concern. We'll be keeping a close eye on it and be sure to report it, if it does become an issue for our region.