Windsor’s Zinkle set to play 100 holes to raise money for Steve Stricker Foundation

13-year-old Kaden Zinkle spends most of his free time in the summer on a golf course. On Monday, we plans on playing 100 holes at the Lake Windsor Country Club to help raise money for the Steve Stricker Foundation.

"It started off with me and my friends joking about how many holes we could play in one day," said Zinkle. "I thought 100 holes would be hard to do but it would be doable."

He then came up with a challenge he is calling Driving For Dollars. He plans on starting around 6 a.m. on Monday and says he can spend about one hour per nine holes to have plenty of time to get all 100 holes in.

"It's definitely raising some money, and just trying to have some fun and just accepting the challenge," said Zinkle.

Part of the challenge picked up some momentum when Stricker acknowledged what Zinkle is doing via social media.

Thank you, Kaden! Let’s help Kaden reach his goal. 🙏 https://t.co/ISLq0OGxCA — Steve Stricker (@stevestricker) August 18, 2020

"I was in bed, and my mom said something about it and it got me out of bed and I was pretty excited," said Zinkle.

If you would like to make a donation to Zinkle's Driving For Dollars challenge, click here.