Wisconsin GOP leaders expect a “more positive” tone in this week’s convention

MADISON (WKOW) -- While delegates gather in Charlotte for the Republican National Convention, many of the keynote speakers will deliver virtual addresses, according to the Trump-Pence re-election campaign.

The executive director of the Republican Party of Wisconsin said he believed the Democratic Party painted a dark picture of the nation.

"I think the tone you're going to see this week is a lot more positive, a lot more down to earth than what we saw last week," said Mark Jefferson.

While Jefferson said he expects a message from the RNC that highlights success stories and a "focus on regular people," President Donald Trump spent much of last week's campaign stop in Oshkosh attacking his opponent, Joe Biden.

"No one will be safe in a Biden-run America," Trump said.

When asked how President Trump's comments in Wisconsin mesh with the idea of a positive theme for the convention, Jefferson said the president's message last Monday also resonates with much of the public.

"I think there are certain segments of society that have every right to be concerned about their safety and to be concerned about government's lack of responsiveness to their safety," Jefferson said.

A spokeswoman for the Trump-Pence campaign said the theme for the RNC will be "American Greatness."

"You've seen that exceptionalism and you see what Democrats are offering as their message, which was one of darkness last week," said Erin Perrine, Director of Press Communications for Trump-Pence 2020. "So we're gonna talk about both the focus remains the greatness of America."

State Senator-Elect Kelda Roys (D - Madison) said the administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been anything but great. The virus has now killed more than 1,000 Wisconsinites.

"You're certainly not gonna hear a coherent plan for how we can get it under control and how we can safely reopen schools and our economy from the president," Roys said.

Roys is in a unique position to speak for the Biden campaign. She won a contested primary earlier this month during which opponents cast her as an establishment candidate who was in the way of more progressive candidates. Roys said she believes Biden has already succeeded in building the proverbial "big tent" coalition that unites all shades of voters disaffected by the Trump presidency.

"Joe Biden has already built the broadest coalition that we can think of in modern history," Roys said. "That includes everybody from progressives and Bernie Sanders supporters, to moderates, to scientists, to Republicans who are responsible."

Regarding the pandemic and ongoing debates over how to safely reopen schools, Jefferson said the GOP message this week will make clear Republicans believe those decisions are best made at the local and individual levels.

"You're looking at a population that is used to having their education handled at the local level, making local decisions," Jefferson said. "And they look to the federal government for general guidance but people make decisions based on what's best for their families and what's best for their communities."

As for the election itself, Trump tweeted Sunday that ballot drop boxes are a "voter security disaster." Twitter itself flagged the tweet because it was "misleading."

We placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our Civic Integrity Policy for making misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting. https://t.co/MA6E7mBpkm — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 23, 2020

When asked for evidence of voter fraud in cases involving drop boxes, Perrine referred to a case in Pennsylvania where someone allegedly dropped two ballots off at once.

"That's considered voter fraud because you're only allowed to submit your own ballot into a drop box," Perrine said.

However, earlier this week, lawyers for the Trump campaign failed to provide any evidence of voter fraud in that state after being ordered to do so by a Pittsburgh federal judge.