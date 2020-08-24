2020 Watch: Can Trump expand his coalition beyond his base?

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s President Donald Trump’s turn to hold a national convention. With Election Day 10 weeks away, the Republican president has four nights of prime-time television to convince America’s pessimistic electorate he deserves another four years in office. Given the out-of-control coronavirus pandemic and the sagging economy, it’ll be no easy task. Joe Biden’s Democratic Party pulled off the first national convention of the coronavirus era last week. The all-virtual affair was praised by Republicans and Democrats for its production value and outreach to voters across the political spectrum. Biden’s speech also earned bipartisan approval — aided by the rock-bottom expectations Republicans helped set by spending much of the year questioning his mental acuity.