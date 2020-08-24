Afghans fail to arrest ex-soccer head on sex abuse charges

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Supporters of the former head of Afghanistan’s soccer federation, who is accused of sexually assaulting and harassing several players on the women’s national team, have prevented Afghan special forces from arresting him. FIFA imposed a life ban and a fine of 1 million Swiss francs ($1.06 million) on Keramuddin Karim last year. Afghan authorities issued an arrest warrant, but he remains at large. The inability to arrest him reflects the lingering power of local warlords and authorities’ failure to uphold women’s rights nearly two decades after the U.S.-led invasion that toppled the Taliban. Local officials say armed residents protested the arrest operation late Sunday. No one was killed or wounded.