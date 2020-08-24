Apple CEO Tim Cook is fulfilling another Steve Jobs vision

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who died in 2011, was a tough act to follow. But Tim Cook seems to be doing so well at it that his eventual successor may also have big shoes to fill. Cook was initially seen as a mere caretaker for the iconic franchise that Jobs built during a 14-year stint as CEO. But he has managed to forge his own distinctive legacy as he prepares to mark his ninth anniversary as Apple’s CEO this Monday. Apple is now worth $2 trillion — five times more than when Jobs handed over the reins.