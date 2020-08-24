As world grapples with pandemic, schools are the epicenter

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Places around the world are struggling to reopen public places, trying to bring some normalcy to everyday life. But the persistent and highly contagious coronavirus appears to interrupt those efforts at every turn. Schools, in particular, are already proving to be contentious balancing acts. In one district in Mississippi, an entire fourth grade class has been quarantined just a few weeks after starting the school year. In Connecticut, one university put a halt to students moving into dorms and moved classes online because of a spike in cases. Meanwhile, New York has begun reopening some public places, including museums and gyms.