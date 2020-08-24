At least 5 killed in bomb blasts in southern Philippine town

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Bombs have exploded in a southern Philippine town, killing at least five soldiers and wounding 17 other military personnel and civilians despite extra security because of threats from Abu Sayyaf militants. Regional military and police said the blast damaged a food store, a computer shop and two army trucks in Jolo town in Sulu province. An initial report said the first bomb was attached to a parked motorcycle. A second blast was heard shortly after. Abu Sayyaf is a small but violent group known for bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings. It has been depleted by battle setbacks and surrenders. A key commander gave up to authorities two weeks ago after being wounded in battle.