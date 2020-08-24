Local virus cases in Gaza raise fears of a wider outbreak

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Authorities in the Gaza Strip have detected the first coronavirus cases spread through the local community, raising fears of a potentially devastating outbreak in the impoverished Palestinian territory blockaded by Israel and Egypt. Until now, all the cases reported in Gaza were linked to quarantine facilities for residents returning from abroad. The Health Ministry says four people from the same family have tested positive for the virus in central Gaza and investigations are underway to track the source of the infection. The Islamic militant Hamas group, which rules Gaza, announced a 48-hour curfew in the entire territory, closing businesses, schools, mosques and cafes.