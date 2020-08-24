Biden on Kenosha: ‘The nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage’

(WKOW) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called for a full and transparent investigation into the shooting Sunday by police of a Black man in Kenosha.

In a statement released by Biden's campaign, he said, "... this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force."

Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back as police attempted to restrain him from getting into his car. His children watched from inside the car and bystanders watched in disbelief. And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force. This calls for an immediate, full and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable. These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children. Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally.

********************

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's senators, Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, called for a thorough investigation after the shooting yesterday by police of a suspect in Kenosha.

“The video from Kenosha of a Black man being shot is terrifying to watch and we need a full and independent investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice to get all the facts about this police shooting," Baldwin said in a statement. "As we pray for Jacob Blake to live, let peaceful protests lead the way to the answers we seek, and justice.”

Sen. Ron Johnson also called for a "full and thorough investigation."

"While emotions are understandably running high in the Kenosha community and elsewhere," Johnson wrote on Twitter, "I urge any demonstrators to remain peaceful and give our justice system the opportunity to work."

While emotions are understandably running high in the Kenosha community and elsewhere, I urge any demonstrators to remain peaceful and give our justice system the opportunity to work. — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 24, 2020

A Kenosha police officer shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, after responding to a call about a domestic dispute, setting off a night of protests and unrest.

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Sunday and was captured on cellphone video.

In that clip, which was taken from across the street, the man who was later identified by Gov. Tony Evers as Jacob Blake, goes around the front of his SUV to his driver-side door as officers follow him with their guns pointed.

As Blake opens the door and leans into the SUV, at least one officer opens fire while Blake has his back turned. Seven shots can be heard.

AP contributed to this story