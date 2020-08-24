Black Georgia Democrat makes pitch for Trump at RNC

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Black Democrat in Georgia’s state legislature says he’s supporting President Donald Trump because of improvements benefiting the Black community he believes Democrats have failed to provide. During the opening night of the GOP convention Monday, state Rep. Vernon Jones said “all hell broke loose” when he announced his support for Trump. But Jones said he stands by his decision in part because Trump has backed initiatives including increased funding for historically Black colleges and universities, criminal justice reform and “the most inclusive economy ever.“ Jones said the Democratic Party doesn’t want Black people “to leave the mental plantation they’ve had us on for decades.”