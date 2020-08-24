Canadian man pleads guilty in human smuggling case on border

A Montreal man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he led an organization that smuggled people into the U.S. from Canada. Godofredo Rivas-Melendez entered the plea Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington, Vermont. In a plea agreement, 61-year-old Rivas-Melendez and prosecutors agreed upon a prison sentence of 50 months. The indictment says Rivas-Melendez charged thousands of dollars to have members of his organization drive people from Montreal to locations along the U.S.-Canadian border and guide them across the border at night where they would be picked up and delivered to locations further within the U.S. His attorney declined comment Monday.