Chance of strong to severe late night storms

MADISON (WKOW) - The heat and humidity are expected to fuel strong to severe storms, likely arriving overnight to portions of southern Wisconsin.

SPC has Madison north in a 'slight' risk, Madison south in a 'marginal' risk.

Gusty winds and hail are the biggest threats, along with heavy rain. Storms are likely to arrive Monday night, overnight into early Tuesday. Models show most of the impact north of Madison.

The heat continues well into the week. Highs in the 90s are expected through Thursday. High dew point values are also expected.

This will make it feel even hotter, likely in the mid-90s.