Damage caused on State Street following Kenosha shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group against an officer involved shooting in Kenosha caused damage on State Street in Madison, according to the Madison Police Department.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release a man was shot by a Kenosha Police officer after authorities responded to a domestic incident. He is now in critical condition.

MPD said about 40 or 50 people came together in the State Street area and caused damage to businesses.

Police said the group dispersed around 12:30 a.m.