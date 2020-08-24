Even hotter today, then storm chances tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - A heat advisory is in effect for western Wisconsin with even hotter conditions than this weekend.

EXTREME HEAT

Temps will soar to the low 90s this afternoon. With the humidity, it'll feel more like the mid 90s to 100°.



Take precautions, like drinking plenty of water, taking breaks from outdoors and wearing light-colored and light-fitting clothing.

Temps stay hot the rest of the workweek and with dew points in the mid 60s to low 70s, it'll feel hotter than the actual air temp.

WILDFIRE SMOKE

You may also notice a hazy sky. That's because of the humidity, but also because of wildfire smoke making its way through the upper levels of the atmosphere into the Great Lakes region.



You may smell some smoke, but most particulates will stay high in the sky, causing some haze and colorful sunrises and sunsets.

STORM CHANCES

A system is moving into the Upper Midwest, which could cause a few showers and storms to develop after 10 pm. Due to their trajectory, it looks like they'll favor areas in central Wisconsin.

Storm chances will favor central WI tonight

A couple embedded storms may be strong to severe. There is a "slight" level 2 risk for severe weather for communities north of Madison. Threats include high winds, small hail, brief downpours and some lightning.

We could use some rain. We're about 2" drier than average for the month. Because of the drier trend, weed pollen will stay high today through most of this week.