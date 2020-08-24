Experts dive into how protest action brings attention to causes, issues

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison and the University of Wisconsin have a long, rich history of protest action.

"When students learn about injustice and inequality, they begin to look for it in their own communities," said Kacie Luccini Butcher, UW's public history project director.

Luccini Butcher is heading up a multi-year effort at UW to look at the history of racism and exclusion on campus, which includes past protest actions by students.

"For us, it's important to show the history of protest at UW and show what students were fighting for, but also to look at their tactics and see how the administration responded and either met those demands, or did not meet those demands," she said.

The later part of the 1960s and early 1970s were marked by aggressive and often violent protesting in Madison.

Madison College history instruction Jonathan Pollack says much of the violent protesting in the later 1960s was borne out of the UW campus sit-ins and class walk-outs. He said that some of the more radical sects of the anti-war movement felt like they weren't accomplishing their goal, and that it was time to "bring the war home."

"It's kind of hard to do that in the wake of Sterling Hall," he said. "So it temporarily kind of put the anti-war movement on pause."

Luccini Butcher says advocating for change can be frustrating, especially if those in power don't seem to be listening to initial attempts to talk about change, or if those in power push back hard on later attempts.

For instance, UW administrators called in the Madison Police Department to break up the Dow Chemical Sit-ins of 1967. What had been a peaceful sit-in turned violent, as police turned to aggression to force the students out of the Dow Chemical building.

On the flip side, when protesters engage in violence, it's often an "understandable" response to the violence they're facing, according to Luccini Butcher. But it can work against their cause and sow the seeds of opposition.

She and Pollack say that historically, the media plays a part in this. Pollack says strong media images of protests or riots do catch attention, like in 2020 during Black Lives Matter protests.

"People going to stop what they're doing and they're gonna go 'What?!'" he said. "And they're going to watch."

But a snapshot from media reports can deny people the context of what peaceful demonstrations or conversations have led up to the violence, and that can hurt the cause.

With that roadblock in mind, Luccini Butcher and Pollack say protests are still a way to bring attention to a critical issue, and while they may not accomplish the immediate goal, they can leave a lasting legacy.

They can leave lasting change on the protesters themselves as well, because many people who start as one person fighting for change can come together with a large group, and feel like their fight matters.

"That 'I'm not alone' feeling is one of the biggest things that people get out of being in a protest," Pollack said. "It's creating those connections and realizing that that maybe there are people who share their ideas very closely and have a similar similar kind of identity that they have that they weren't aware of before."