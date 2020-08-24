4 people missing after pipeline explosion at port in Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a dredging vessel at a Texas port hit a propane pipeline, sparking an explosion that sent six people to the hospital and left four others missing. The Coast Guard says the explosion happened at about 8 a.m. Friday in the Port of Corpus Christi when the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd struck a submerged pipeline. The county’s top elected official says initial reports indicated about 18 workers were in the area at the time. She says four of those people are missing, six were taken to hospitals and eight were uninjured. The fire was extinguished about 5 p.m.