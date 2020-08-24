Facebook to pay $125 million in back taxes to France

PARIS (AP) — Facebook’s France subsidiary agreed to pay 106 million in back taxes and penalties to the French tax authorities. The agreement came after French tax authorities carried out an extensive audit of a decade of Facebook’s operations in the country. The French government has been pushing for years to get online giants to pay more taxes where they make their money instead of in EU tax havens. Facebook now includes French advertising revenue in its French tax declarations for the first time, and says its French profit tax bill this year is jumping by 50 percent.