Forklift damages Fort McHenry walkway ahead of Pence speech

A forklift has damaged a brick walkway at the iconic national monument Fort McHenry, where Republicans were building a stage for Vice President Mike Pence’s appearance for the party’s national convention. National Park Service spokeswoman Stephanie Roulett says the damaged bricks dated from a 1930s restoration at the fort but is giving no details. Built in 1798, Fort McHenry and the Americans in it successfully defended Baltimore Harbor from the British Navy in the War of 1812. The scene inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star Spangled Banner.”