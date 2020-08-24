Former Virginia Lt. Gov. John H. Hager dies at 83

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Lt. Gov. John H. Hager has died at the age of 83. In a statement, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered state flags to be flown at half staff for 10 days in honor of the Republican lieutenant governor, who died Sunday. Hager served as lieutenant governor from 1998 to 2002 and presided over a state Senate that was under GOP control for the first time in more than a century. He later served as a top state security assistant and became an assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Education under President George W. Bush. Hager survived polio and was known to be an avid wheelchair racer. Hager’s son Henry married Bush’s daughter Jenna in 2008.