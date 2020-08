Germany to issue ‘green bonds’ worth up to $13B this year

BERLIN (AP) — The German government plans to generate up to 11 billion euros for clean transportation and renewable energy projects this year by issuing so-called green bond. The step is part of an effort to meet demand for environmentally friendly investments and follows the path already taken by other countries, including neighboring France. Each green bond will mirror a regular debt issuance by the German government. Germany’s deputy finance minister said the first green bonds worth 4 billion euros will be issued next month, with the rest released in the fourth quarter. The government has identified spending of over 12.7 billion euros that would meet the criteria of green investment.