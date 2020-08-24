Global ”Black Joy Project’ to be adapted into a book

NEW YORK (AP) — The author and educator Kleaver Cruz has traveled the world asking the same question: “What does Black joy mean to you?” Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced Monday that Cruz has adapted his “Black Joy Project” into a book of the same name. “Black Joy Project” will combine images and essays into what Cruz has called the vital use of joy as a path to resistance. Cruz says the Black Joy Project dates back to 2015 when he felt overwhelmed by “Black death and pain.” He now has thousands of Facebook and Instagram followers.