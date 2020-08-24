Historic photos show damage at Sterling Hall after bombing

MADSION (WKOW) -- 50 years ago, a UW-Madison building was bombed as part of an anti-war protest on campus.

Sterling Hall was home to the Army Mathematics Research Center, which was partially-funded by the US military. Protesters of the Vietnam War wanted that research facility off campus.

On Aug. 24, 1970 one group took their protests beyond peaceful demonstrations, setting off a truck bomb outside Sterling Hall.

Attached photos from the UW-Madison archives and UW Emeritus Astronomy Professor Jay Gallagher show the damage both inside and outside the building, along with newspaper reports about what happened.

