Historic photos show damage at Sterling Hall after bombing

4:15 pm Sterling Hall
Sterling Hall, 1970. Courtesy: Jay Gallagher
Damage at Sterling Hall after bombing. Courtesy: UW-Madison Archives
Wisconsin State Journal report on Sterling Hall bombing. Courtesy: UW-Madison archives
Damage at Sterling Hall after bombing. Courtesy: UW-Madison Archives
Damage at Sterling Hall after bombing. Courtesy: UW-Madison Archives
Damage at greenhouses near Sterling Hall after bombing. Courtesy: UW-Madison Archives
Damage at Sterling Hall after bombing. Courtesy: UW-Madison Archives
Newspaper report on Sterling Hall bombing. Courtesy: UW-Madison archives
Damage to windows of Sterling Hall, 1970. Courtesy: Jay Gallagher
Milwaukee Journal report on Sterling Hall bombers. Courtesy: UW-Madison archives
Capital Times report on Sterling Hall bombing. Courtesy: UW-Madison archives
Sterling Hall after bombing, 1970. Courtesy: Jay Gallagher
Hallway inside Sterling Hall after bombing, 1970. Courtesy: Jay Gallagher
Damage inside Sterling Hall, 1970. Courtesy: Jay Gallagher
Sterling Hall after bombing, 1970. Courtesy: Jay Gallagher
Damage inside Sterling Hall, 1970. Courtesy: Jay Gallagher
Eulogy for Robert Fassnacht, killed in Sterling Hall bombing. Courtesy: UW-Madison archives
Sterling Hall after bombing, 1970. Courtesy: Jay Gallagher
Sterling Hall after bombing, 1970. Courtesy: Jay Gallagher
Damage inside Sterling Hall, 1970. Courtesy: Jay Gallagher
Blackboard shattered in office inside Sterling Hall, 1970. Courtesy: Jay Gallagher
Damage outside Sterling Hall, 1970. Courtesy: Jay Gallagher

MADSION (WKOW) -- 50 years ago, a UW-Madison building was bombed as part of an anti-war protest on campus.

Sterling Hall was home to the Army Mathematics Research Center, which was partially-funded by the US military. Protesters of the Vietnam War wanted that research facility off campus.

On Aug. 24, 1970 one group took their protests beyond peaceful demonstrations, setting off a truck bomb outside Sterling Hall.

Attached photos from the UW-Madison archives and UW Emeritus Astronomy Professor Jay Gallagher show the damage both inside and outside the building, along with newspaper reports about what happened.

Watch our special report Monday night at 6:30 p.m. on WKOW for a look back at what happened, how the attack impacted campus and the parallels to today.

