‘I should be dead,’ Sterling Hall survivor recalls bombing

MADISON (WKOW) -- David Schuster recalled wondering during the spring and summer of 1970 why the Army Math Research Center even existed on the UW-Madison campus.

A graduate physics student from South Africa, Schuster worked in Sterling Hall. He describes himself as naive at the time with regard to his understanding of the Vietnam War protests on campus and at Sterling Hall; still, he said Army Math just seemed like it didn't belong.

"I didn't understand why there should be an Army center on the university campus," Schuster said. "It didn't seem to be in the core mission of the university."

While the protesters often targeted Sterling Hall, including one demonstration where they marched a casket to the building, Schuster never considered radicals would attack the structure.

"Never gave it any thought whatever," Schuster said.

Around 3 a.m. on August 24, 1970, Schuster was working an overnight shift downstairs in the building. It was his shift to monitor the massive accelerator in the physics department. He has no recollection of the explosion itself, just the last moments that registered before the blast.

"That's one of the things that's hardest," Schuster said. "I'd have to say seeing Robert Fassnacht in the hallway."

Fassnacht was killed in the bombing. Schuster estimates he was 20 feet away from Fassnacht when the bomb went off. Schuster said his first memories after the bombing are waking up in a pile of debris and struggling to get himself out.

"This was a big surprise because I seemed to be lying on my back covered in rubble and debris in the dark with water rising slowly underneath me," Schuster said. "My ears were ringing and I couldn't see anything. It simply made no sense."

Schuster said he then saw the lights on firefighters' helmets and called for help. He said he remembers them instructing him to keep talking so they could find him amid the rubble. Once they arrived, Schuster said it was only then the light illuminated the destruction surrounding him.

"They didn't touch me. Instead, they started picking off the rubble, the blocks, gradually without moving me at all," Schuster said. "Later, they told me that was in case I had a spinal injury."

After retracing the scene with firefighters, Schuster concluded he only survived because he was standing behind a support pillar.

"I was injured, certainly, but if not for that, had I been a little bit one way or the other, I might have been killed instantly," Schuster said. "There's no doubt about that."

Schuster sustained a broken shoulder, kidney damage, and an enduring "dip in hearing."

First Responder Recollections

When the explosion happened, retired Madison firefighter John Kammer remembers being startled awake in the Dayton Street station. The response came before the alarm.

"The explosion went off and rocked the building. We got up, started getting dressed," Kammer said. "We knew we were going somewhere. We didn't know where at the time."

Kammer retired from MFD in 1994. He now lives near Blanchardville, next door to Paul Lokken, who retired from the department in 1995. Lokken also responded to the Sterling Hall bombing.

"Hard to comprehend how much damage was done to that building and the adjacent buildings at the time," Lokken said.

While neither Lokken nor Kammer found Schuster, they were part of a large-scale search and recovery mission that fanned out to surrounding buildings.

"I remember them bringing somebody out to the ambulance and, at the time, I found out it was Professor Fassnacht later," Kammer said.

50 years later, Kammer and Lokken are next-door neighbors near Blanchardville. During an interview on a pleasant afternoon on Kammer's property, the men were nursing beers -- they often get together for "happy hour" -- the men recall 1970 as a year filled with tension in Madison in the months before the bombing. The fire department responded to firebombing incidents and suspected incidents of arson on and near State Street that summer.

"We were getting hit with rocks, we were getting hit with bottles at the same time," Kammer said.

Kammer added the images of shattered windows and fires in downtown Madison this summer amid ongoing protests against police brutality brought him back to the summer of '70.

"You look now, what's going on with the unrest we're having now, it's pretty sad," Kammer said. "It takes you back and you hate to see that."

Happenstance or Fate?

Schuster said he believes his positioning at the time the bomb went off - near a support pillar -- is the only thing that saved his life.

"To be perfectly honest, there should be no way I'm here today speaking to you," Schuster said. "I should be dead."

When asked whether he believes his survival was a matter of fate or incredibly good fortune, Schuster likened life to a game of pinball: we launch into existence. Then, while we try to control our destinies as best we can, we're ultimately subject to bounces and obstacles beyond our control.

He added a chance encounter as a teen in South Africa was the only reason he even came to the United States in the first place.

"I wouldn't have been in Wisconsin or Sterling Hall if it wasn't for one day in Johannesburg," Schuster said. "It was such a nice day, I decided to stay longer at the swimming pool. Because of that, I bumped into a professor of physics who suggested I apply for a scholarship."

Still Searching for Answers

After finishing graduate school at UW-Madison, Schuster returned home to South Africa. He came back to the United States in 2002 for an opportunity to teach physics at Western Michigan University, which he's still doing today.

Reflecting on the 50 years that passed since the bombing, Schuster said he's a bit uncomfortable with the idea of commemorating an event that took a person's life.

"I have a little trouble with that; usually an anniversary is a good event, like a birthday or a wedding anniversary," he said. "Anniversary of a bombing, I wish there was another word for it."

Reflecting on the enduring impact of the bombing, Schuster said he could understand why a group would feel the need to take drastic and disruptive action but said he could never agree with an act so violent, especially given the outcome.

Schuster added that, in his lifetime, he's noticed it often takes horrible events to cause change because quiet, non-disruptive protest is easy to ignore. He said it creates a fine line since violence can also undermine any public support for a movement.

"It just seems to be a perpetual cycle," Schuster said. "So here's the question -- what does cause change in the end?"