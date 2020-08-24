Iran sets June 18 as date for next presidential election

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s constitutional watchdog has set June 18 as date for the country’s next presidential election. The vote will choose the successor to President Hassan Rouhani who has since 2013 served two four-year terms in office. Under Iranian law, an incumbent president cannot run for a third term if he has already served for two consecutive terms in office. Rouhani has been under increasing pressure from the U.S. sanctions since President Donald Trump two years ago pulled America out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. The deal curbed Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.