‘It’s really amazing the building survived,’ How UW recovered from Sterling Hall bombing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Those who lived through the bombing of Sterling Hall at UW-Madison say it was something many didn't want to talk about.

"People just wanted to forget about it and move on. There was nothing they were proud of, nothing they accomplished. They were just victims," said former UW chancellor John Wiley.

Wiley had recently graduated from the physics department, which was based in Sterling Hall. Had he been in his former office, he would have likely died when in the explosion.

"If I would have opened my window, I could have touched the tires on the truck," Wiley said.

His former colleague, Robert Fassnacht, was killed in his office next door.

Jay Gallagher is still struck by how close his team in Astronomy came to tragedy.

"This was a very, very powerful blast and it's really amazing the building survived it," Gallagher told 27 News.

Both men were out of town, but quickly saw the damage went far beyond the building.

"It really affected, I think, the graduate program for probably better part of a decade to recover," Gallagher said.

Insurance estimates put damage on campus at between $2.5-5 million in 1970, according to UW-Madison Archives. Windows and offices of buildings near Sterling Hall were also damaged in the blast.

Gallagher returned to campus shortly after the bombing to try to finish his degree, but years of research across departments was lost in seconds. For some, it was too painful to start over, so they moved on without finishing their work.

Protests had cooled, but Sterling Hall was still rubble.

"The fall semester was really calm, but it was almost impossible to work on your thesis, I mean, the place was a wreck," Gallagher said. "There was no future. It was clear that computing was a mess, offices were a mess. They were working on rebuilding the building with us in it, which was a mess. So it was pretty obvious that for the next few years, things would be difficult."

He quickly wrapped up his work in a year and moved on but returned to campus in the 90s. Gallagher is now an emeritus Astronomy professor, still working in Sterling Hall 50 years later.

Wiley also returned to campus in the 90s, but for years the memory of the bombing impacted their futures.

"Just being of, or from, Wisconsin had a stink to it after that," Wiley said. "We were guilty by association. Not of the bombing, but of being radical."

After he became chancellor in 2001, Wiley started thinking about ways the university could document what happened. There was no memorial to Sterling Hall on campus for decades.

In 2007, the physics department held a ceremony to unveil a plaque at Sterling Hall, commemorating the bombing and paying tribute to Robert Fassnacht.

The physics chair at the time, Susan Coppersmith, says it was a difficult process for the department, still healing years later.

"That was why people didn't want to face it for so long, I think, is because it's so painful and so traumatic for so many people, but in different ways where they couldn't even, they couldn't share their pain," Coppersmith told 27 News.

Coppersmith now holds a professorship position at UW that she chose to name after Fassnacht, as she continues physics work he started 50 years ago.

40 years after the attack at Sterling Hall, the university decided to document the bombing. In 2010, the UW-Madison Archives launched an oral history project.

Nearly 100 people came out to the Memorial Library to share their memories.

Archivist Troy Reeves put it all together for the community.

"Even if they were teenagers and just heard the blast, these people are in their 50s or 60s or 70s and that starts to become the age where we really start to reflect upon life and our lived experience and sort of the historical events that we were a part of. So I think it was a really a good time to do that," Reeves said.

He says the story booth brought out a lot of emotions for some, helping them reflect and move forward from the tough experience.

