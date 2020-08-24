Japan’s PM sets mark for days in office amid health concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has become Japan’s longest-serving leader in terms of consecutive days in office, but there was little fanfare, as he visited a hospital for another checkup amid concerns about his health. Abe marked his 2,799th consecutive day in office surpassing the record set by his great-uncle, who served from 1964 to 1972. Abe, who turns 66 next month, is Japan’s longest-serving prime minister. He told reporters that he revisited the hospital to get detailed results from last week’s visit. Abe said he would disclose more later, “I’m making sure I’m in good health, and I plan to keep working hard.”