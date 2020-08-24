Madison police look for hit-and-run driver in crash that paralyzed woman

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who officers say caused a crash that paralyzed a 23-year-old woman.

Police say the crash happened Sunday around 7:20 p.m. on East Gorham Street.

The injured woman was driving near N. Butler St. when another car collided with her car, sending both vehicles onto the sidewalk. Witnesses said the driver of the other car had been driving in a closed construction lane just before the collision.

The offending driver ran from the scene.