Marco weakens to tropical storm as it nears Louisiana coast

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) -- Marco has been downgraded to a tropical storm less than a day after it had strengthened to a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico as it headed toward landfall in Louisiana.

Marco had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph) late Sunday and was centered about 185 miles (295 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was moving north-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph). Forecasters said Marco was expected to approach the Louisiana coast by Monday afternoon.