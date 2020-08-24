Migrants at center of political tug-of-war in divided Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s quarreling ethnic leaders have put Europe-bound migrants amassed in the country at the center of a a political tug-of-war. Local authorities in the northwestern Krajina region have set up roadblocks to prevent migrants from entering the area under their jurisdiction, leaving hundreds trapped on the side of a road without access to food or shelter. In an apparent violation of human rights and immigration laws, the local authorities dispatched police to the main highway connecting Krajina with the rest of Bosnia to turn back all migrants they encounter. The police forces of adjacent regions have started blocking migrants from walking back to where they started.