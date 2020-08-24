National Guard to deploy in Kenosha

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- One-hundred-twenty-five members of Wisconsin's National Guard will be stationed in Kenosha Monday night.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the deployment on a press call Monday afternoon.

The city of Kenosha requested the help, according to the governor.

Kenosha has seen protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, Sunday evening. A video of the shooting went viral on social media and prompted outrage.

"This is a limited mobilization of the National Guard focused on supporting the needs of local first responders to protect critical infrastructure, such as utilities and fire stations, and to ensure Kenoshians are able to assemble safely," the governor said in a written statement.