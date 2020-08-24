New Zealand mass shooting survivors describe ongoing pain

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Relatives and survivors from a mass shooting at two New Zealand mosques say they have trouble sleeping, enjoying life and providing for their families a year later. They described their current lives on the second day of a four-day sentencing hearing for the gunman who killed 51 worshippers and injured dozens more during the attacks. White supremacist Brenton Harrison Tarrant has pleaded guilty to murder, attempted murder, and terrorism. He could become the first person in New Zealand to be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, the toughest sentence available.