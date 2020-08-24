No turning back in the state that pioneered voting by mail

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon pioneered voting by mail 20 years ago, and the process has become efficient and popular in the years since. Voters and election officials alike say there is no turning back, citing the convenience and security of the process. Democrats and Republicans dismiss President Donald Trump’s claim that widespread voting by mail this fall will lead to fraud. After the 2016 general election, fraud was found in just a tiny fraction of ballots cast in Oregon _ far less than 1%. the state’s elections director said the key to making vote-by-mail run smoothly is establishing a strong relationship with the Postal Service.