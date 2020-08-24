Norwegian fund drops Exxon, Chevron over climate lobbying

BERLIN (AP) — A Norwegian pension fund says it is divesting from Exxon and Chevron as part of its commitment to combating climate change. Storebrand manages assets worth $91 billion, and it had over $12 million invested in Exxon and more than $10 million in Chevron. The fund said Monday that its $47 million sell-off of stocks from 27 companies also includes mining company Rio Tinto and chemicals maker BASF. The Oslo-based fund accused several of the companies it is divesting from of “lobbying activities which undermine action to solve this crisis.” Storebrand’s chief executive warned other oil and gas companies such as BP, Shell and Norway’s Equinor that they might be dropped as well.