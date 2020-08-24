Offices of Mozambican opposition newspaper burned in arson

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — The premises of one of Mozambique’s leading opposition newspapers, the weekly Canal de Mozambique and the daily CanalMoz, were attacked with petrol bombs and burned, The office and its equipment were thoroughly burned in the fire Sunday night and a container of gasoline fuel used in the attack was found at the site, Guente told the Zitamar news agency. The incident has been reported to the police, said Guente. Several prominent civil rights campaigners have condemned the attack.