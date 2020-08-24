Operation Legend puts focus on violent crime, not politics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump and his attorney general have touted Operation Legend as a much-needed answer to spiking crime. Trump claims it’s caused, at least in part, by the police reform movement and protests that have swept across the U.S. since George Floyd’s death in May. Trump also claims he’s countering rising crime in cities run by Democrats. But to the 300 federal investigators deployed to nine cities, and the local law enforcement getting help, Operation Legend isn’t about politics. It’s about reducing crime, working to solve outstanding cases and prioritizing the arrest of violent criminals.