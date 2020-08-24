Packers release statement on shooting in Kenosha

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers issued the following statement in response to the recent shooting in Kenosha:

“The Packers organization was shocked to see the video that showed police shooting Jacob Blake multiple times in the back. We are hopeful Jacob makes a full recovery, and our thoughts are with his family.

“While we understand a full investigation of this terrible incident will take place, we are deeply troubled at what again has become a painful example of the significant challenges we face with respect to police brutality, systemic racism and injustices against Black people. We continue to call for meaningful dialogue to affect the needed change we all desire.”