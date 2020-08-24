Pair of brothers play marathon day of golf raising money for Wisconsin Junior PGA Foundation

Alex Weiss of Middleton is no stranger to marathon rounds of golf each summer. What started as a 54-hole round a few years ago when he was nine, has grown into hundreds of holes in a single day, and now he has company on the course.

Weiss and his friend Brett Wieland of Milton set out for 200 holes Monday morning. At the crack of dawn around 5:30 a.m. they used glow in the dark golf balls to get their long day on the links started at Oak Ridge Golf Course in Milton.

"This year we decided a couple of weeks ago we wanted to play," said Wieland, a 15-year-old.

These marathon rounds also raise money. This year Weiss and Wieland raised money for the Wisconsin Junior PGA Foundation that helps other kids be able to play golf.

"It's awesome. Playing the whole day with my friend. Being able to raise money along with it for a very worthy organization and cause," said Weiss.

Alex and Brett played a marathon round of 145 holes last summer, this year their tradition got younger. Their younger brothers Luke Weiss and Kade Wieland joined the fun, each playing 100 holes in contribution to a goal of 600 total by the four.

"I mean you don't play too much golf, you just get really tired," said Kade, 11-years-old.

"I always loved watching Alex do this, so yeah it's really cool to finally do this," said Luke, 12-years-old.

If you would like to make a donation to their cause, you can do that here.