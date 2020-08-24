Paralympic documentary: ‘None of the bodies look the same’

TOKYO (AP) — Netflix is releasing a new film about the Paralympics and its athletes. The title is “Rising Phoenix” and it traces the lives of several Paralympians and the history of the Paralympic Games. The release coincides with what would have been the opening this week of the Paralympics. They have been postponed until next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The same is true for the Tokyo Olympics. The Paralympics’ roots date to 1948 in Britain and were the brainchild of Dr. Ludwig Guttmann.