Pence to deliver commencement at Wisconsin Lutheran College

9:22 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to return to Wisconsin to deliver the commencement address Saturday at Wisconsin Lutheran College in a suburb of Milwaukee. The college in Franklin announced Pence’s plans last week and the White House confirmed the visit on Monday. Pence was just in Wisconsin last week for a stop that coincided with the Democratic National Convention. The private college with about 1,200 students defended its decision to invite Pence in a statement posted on its website. More than 230 students and alumni signed an open letter posted online objecting to the visit.

Associated Press

