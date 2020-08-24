Police investigate after shots fired into multiple homes and vehicles on Madison’s east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating after multiple homes and vehicles were damaged with bullets on Madison's east side early Monday morning.

Police say officers were called to the 4500 block of Stein Avenue after receiving multiple calls of shots fired around 1 a.m.

When they got there, they found shell casings in the roadway, including rifle rounds, according to police.

Officers also found two homes and two vehicles with bullet damage. At least 12 bullet holes were found, according to police.

Police say people were inside both homes at the time of the shooting "with rounds striking close to sleeping residents." No one was hurt, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.