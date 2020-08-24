Postal chief urges voters to request, return ballots early

WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is warning that voters should request mail-in ballots at least 15 days before the Nov. 3 election to ensure they have enough time to receive their ballot, complete it and mail it back to elections officials on time. Acknowledging an expected surge in mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic, DeJoy says voters should mail back their ballots at least seven days prior to the election. DeJoy’s comments came as the House Oversight Committee opened a hearing on operational changes at the Postal Service that have resulted in mail delays across the country. The House approved legislation Saturday to reverse the changes and send $25 billion to shore up the agency ahead of the election.