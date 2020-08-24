 Skip to Content

Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man from behind

6:12 am Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to take further action in response to the police shooting of a Black man in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha. Evers says the Sunday evening shooting, in which video appears to show an officer shoot and wound a Black man as he leaned into a car, demands action from elected officials “who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.” Police say the officers were responding to a domestic incident when a person was shot and hospitalized in serious condition. The shooting sparked protests in which police used tear gas to clear the crowd. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content