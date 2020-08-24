Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot man from behind

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to take further action in response to the police shooting of a Black man in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Kenosha. Evers says the Sunday evening shooting, in which video appears to show an officer shoot and wound a Black man as he leaned into a car, demands action from elected officials “who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.” Police say the officers were responding to a domestic incident when a person was shot and hospitalized in serious condition. The shooting sparked protests in which police used tear gas to clear the crowd. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave.