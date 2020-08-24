Protesters gather in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A crowd of about 50 protesters have gathered in downtown Madison protesting police brutality in the wake of the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Protesters approach diners on State Street: "How can you eat after a man was shot seven times in the back?" #WKOW pic.twitter.com/uTa0xLwaCi — Tony Galli (@galli_wkow) August 24, 2020

The protesters began to gather in the early afternoon, marching along State Street. They raised fists in the air and some held signs—messages scrawled in marker on cardboard.

Speaker at protest on State Street angry over his friends "being murdered over and over and over again" #WKOW pic.twitter.com/TNIIfNNH58 — Tony Galli (@galli_wkow) August 24, 2020

Kenosha police said they responded to a domestic incident Sunday evening.

A video that went viral on social media showed an officer pulling on Blake's shirt and shooting multiple times as Blake tried to get inside of a vehicle. Blake was taken to a Milwaukee hospital with critical injuries.

This is a developing story.