Republicans officially nominate Trump to take on Biden

CHARLOTTE (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump was officially nominated Monday to the Republican ticket for the 2020 election during the Republican National Convention.

Vice President Mike Pence was nominated earlier in the day

The party gathered 336 delegates for the roll call vote at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. Democrats, who held their convention last week, chose to hold their roll call vote created a video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering.