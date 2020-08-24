Retired Brazil soccer star Ronaldinho released in Paraguay

ASUNCION, Paraguay (AP) — Retired Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho has been released from house arrest after spending five months in detention in Paraguay for entering the country with a false passport. Paraguayan judge Gustavo Amarilla handed down a suspended sentence of two years in prison for Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto de Assis Moreira, and granted their release. The brothers will also have to pay a fine of $200,000 between the two of them. Both were arrested last March for possession and use of false Paraguayan passports with which they entered the country. The retired soccer star was released from a high-security jail in Paraguay but was ordered to serve house arrest.