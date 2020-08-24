RNC: Republicans tout President Trump’s accomplishments, pandemic response, gun rights

MADISON (WKOW) -- Night one of the Republican National Convention focused on President Trump’s accomplishments during his first term and promises he's kept to the American people.

The theme called “Land of the Promise” ” which the campaign said honors “the promises President Donald Trump has kept since his first presidential campaign.

The evening also celebrated “the great American story”, messaging the reelection campaign calls uplifting by contrast to the “dark” rhetoric they said believe was painted by Democrats last week.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel took aim at the Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden for his persona of being a “nice guy.” McDaniel highlighted what American would look like under a Democratic administration.

“Raising taxes on 82 percent of American's is not nice, eliminating 10 million good-paying oil and gas jobs are not nice,” said McDaniel.

The Chairwoman also described Trump as a “tough guy” who’s willing to “fix our unfair trade deals” and “fights to secure our borders.”

Republicans also focused on Trump’s handling of the pandemic painting his administration's response to COVID-19 a “success.”

Speakers touted the levels of testing and personal protective equipment.

This theme is one Democrats highly criticized during their convention believing without a national response to the pandemic things will only continue to get worse.

The controversial St. Louis couple, Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who stood on their lawn with guns as a Black Lives Matter protest passed by also spoke to the national audience touting second amendment rights.

The McCloskeys also claimed under Biden’s administration families like theirs would not be safe.

“Make no mistake, no matter where you live will not be safe in the radial left Democrats America,” said Patricia McCloskey.

The couple also made several false claims about policies they believe make America "unsafe." Specifically, McCloskey said Democrats wanted to “abolish the suburbs altogether by ending single-family home zoning,” which -- is not true.