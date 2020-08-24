Search ends for 2 still missing after Texas port explosion

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has ended the search for two crew members of a dredging boat who went missing following an explosion last week in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas. The end of the search was announced late Saturday night, a few hours after the Coast Guard had said the bodies of two other crew members of the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd had been found. The Coast Guard has said the explosion happened at about 8 a.m. Friday when the vessel struck a submerged pipeline. Port of Corpus Christi officials said it was a propane pipeline. The cause is being investigated.